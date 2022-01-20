So, I was thinking of that saying, “May you live in interesting times” because, let’s face it, these times are what that guy or gal who first uttered those words were talking about. I’d always heard it was a Chinese proverb, so, in researching this column, I naturally turned to Wikipedia.
Here’s what I discovered (and consider the source): "’May you live in interesting times’ is an English expression that is claimed to be a translation of a traditional Chinese curse. While seemingly a blessing, the expression is normally used ironically; life is better in ‘uninteresting times’ of peace and tranquility than in ‘interesting’ ones, which are usually times of trouble.”
No shit.
I knew living in interesting times wasn’t everything it’s cracked up to be. It’s exhausting. It’s depressing. It’s too… interesting.
President Joe Biden said yesterday that it’s pretty much a given Vlad Putin will move his little green men, uninvited, into Ukraine. Somewhat related, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, which first created the Doomsday Clock in 1945 as a way to represent how close humans are to irrevocably destroying everything we know, moved the hands to 100 seconds to midnight in 2021. That’s the closest to the symbolic point of no return we’ve ever been. Those scientists are set to move the hands again today, and let’s just say nobody expects their assessment to get better. How interesting…
Hospitalizations are at their highest ever in these parts thanks to a global pandemic that’s about to enter its third year. Really? That’s interesting…
Billionaires (the top 10 richest in the world saw their wealth double during the pandemic) are playing space cowboy while Advance Child Tax Credit payments disappear and the world burns. Wow! Interesting…
Donald John Trump and the family klan may not get away scot-free this time… Well, not all interesting things are curses after all.
There’s more stuff happening — from Taiwan to the mid-terms to flip-flops in January — and it’s all really… interesting.
Wikipedia’s right — living in interesting times is a curse. And that’s something, coming from a journalist. So, my wish for you, dear reader, in this still-new year: May you be bored to tears...
