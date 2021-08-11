One of the things they don’t tell you about getting a degree in literature is that you will be cursed with a quotation for all occasions. The collected works of literary masters swirl around inside your head, random synaptic firings mix the horror of modern existence with allusions to writers long dead. Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about the William Butler Yeats poem “The Second Coming.”
Looking at today’s socio-political landscape, Yeats’ first stanza seems quite prescient:
“Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
It’s easy to get tunnel vision as a journalist. We focus on our beats, our attention laser-focused on one story and then the next. It’s for the best, because when we come up for air and look at the broad tableau, the bigger picture is a kind of nightmare fever-dream that no one, including many journalists, is willing to face. It’s like we’re living through a movie written by Franz Kafka and directed by David Cronenberg.
It’s not just that we’re living through the worst public health crisis in a century. Though we were able to develop to a life-saving vaccine for the virus that has affected almost 200,000,000 people worldwide, efforts to completely inoculate the population have been hampered by conspiracy theorists and ignorance. It’s not surprising, given that prior to the vaccine, common-sense efforts aimed at limiting the spread, like wearing masks and social distancing, were also undermined. The percentage of people who refused the vaccine and resisted mask efforts was sufficient to allow a new variant of the virus, which can be spread by those who have been vaccinated to gain a foothold. The demagogues who railed against masks and vaccines are starting to eat crow, but being able to say “I told you so” is not much of a comfort these days.
While the virus is bad enough, it has laid bare the problems in our society and the stark failures of capitalism. Shortages are widespread. For consumers, everything from chicken wings to microchips is in short supply. Even if consumer goods were available, workers are in short supply. Politicians would have you believe it is the generous COVID benefits fueling that shortage, although very little has been said about the over 600,000 U.S. COVID deaths, largely from frontline workers in high-risk, low-wage settings.
These shortages are also exacerbated by the fact that our public infrastructure is crumbling, and that breakdown is hastened by the fact that our planet is dying. In Colorado, the closure of I-70 due to mudslides from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar is causing a ripple effect in the economy. The massive western drought is shining a light on the importance of water. Unfortunately much of the water in Colorado that isn’t poisoned with PFAS chemicals is being sold to Nestle. The problems with water are bad enough, but Colorado’s air quality is also pretty grim, thanks to massive wildfires west of us and ozone emissions from vehicles and the oil and gas industry.
While all of these problems seem massive and overwhelming, we can all rest assured that our political leaders have absolutely no plan to do anything about it. The reactionary wing of American politics is happy to let the poor, those most affected by COVID-19 and climate change, simply die. The progressive wing of American politics is their witless enablers, forever Charlie Brown running at a football that disappears at the last minute. It took the immediate threat of fascism and a ton of empty campaign promises to elect another bland, doddering lame duck, which I guess is an improvement over the party’s history of propping up mediocre losers.
My generation — the beleaguered millennials, wedged in between the apathetic Gen-Xers and nihilist Zoomers — are watching the slow decline of the American empire start to accelerate. Like Yeats we wonder, “And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.