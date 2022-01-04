It’s the first few days back to work after a much-needed break for the Indy team. I spent several days of the break visiting my parents on their hobby farm in northern Mississippi. So, along the lines of the “What I did on my break” assignments we used to get back in middle school, here’s what I learned during my time away from the office.
1. Kansas is boring. I’m sure the state has lots to offer people who stop and visit — but when it comes to driving, it’s very dull. Also, it’s very religious. There are the inexplicable images of Jesus every so often on Interstate 70, and so you don’t miss them — they are spotlighted at night. Since there’s virtually no landscape in Kansas, we counted Jesus signs for a while. Hey, it passes the time at 2 a.m.
2. In the small towns of the Midwest and Deep South, there are a lot of people counting on a Donald Trump comeback.
3. The world’s largest cheese store is in Osceola, Missouri. At least, that’s what the billboards say (it’s just about 50 miles from Springfield.) It was a truly awesome display of cheese. Also, they had wine made in Missouri..
4. I’ve lived in Colorado for decades now, and the sky surprises me when I go down to sea level. This time of year, it was dull, gray and cloudy. I missed the crystal clear, bluebird Colorado skies that seem to go on forever.
5. My family is still … family. We had the annual argument about how my brother pushed me out of the barn when I was 11, and he still denies it, more than four decades later. (He totally pushed me.) He gave me a Trump coffee mug and I’m plotting revenge for next year. (Or sooner? It’s better if he doesn’t see it coming.)
6. I’ll never be the cook my mama is. She made so much food and it was all delicious. She baked five different kinds of pies — sweet potato, pecan, chocolate pecan, buttermilk and chess. It was nice to be in the kitchen with her, picking up some tricks before she shooed us all away.
7. Family games help ease political tensions. We pitted generation agains generation and the Xers won. We played HeadsUp, a smartphone app. And we played our traditional Dirty Santa, where my mom makes up the rules.
8. I am now the owner of three different kinds of baked crickets – jalapeno, cheddar cheese and cotton candy. Pretty much, they all taste like dust.
9. People need to pick up their trash. I drove across parts of Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Y’all. The trash covering our roadways and choking our ponds, streams and rivers is outrageous. We should care more about our natural resources and our gorgeous country. I had to fish Bud Light cans out of the wetlands and pick up litter as we took daily walks. (Also, Mississippi people: Drink better beer.)
10. Occasional road trips are great with adult children. You still have to do most of the driving, but you’ll learn a ton about the latest movies, music and social media trends. You’ll listen in on conversations about their significant others, their dreams and goals. You’ll also discover they are never too old to bicker, argue and one-up each other.
