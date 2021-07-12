Is it just me or have there been a lot more road rage incidents ending in shootings recently?
My mom and I were just talking about the many incidents in the Dallas/Fort Worth area (where I grew up and she still lives) this past weekend.
I just came back from my lunch break to see an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office news release about a 13-year-old who was shot Sunday at Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard.
I will be the first to admit that I’ve gotten mad while driving and I’m ashamed to say I’ve even flipped off other drivers. It normally happens after I’ve been cut off or I when see some asshat with their dog in the bed of their pickup truck while flying down the highway. But I can’t imagine why some people think it’s OK to shoot at someone’s vehicle in a fit of rage.
Do we, as a society, place so little value on human life?
I recently read a post on the Nextdoor app about a local couple stealing out of people’s cars at the grocery store. A woman replied, “Sounds like I need to take more trips to Wal-Mart and show them who is locked and loaded.”
I couldn’t believe it. Yes, stealing is wrong — but your purse and its contents are replaceable. Once a human life is gone, it’s gone.
Gun owners have a responsibility to stow their weapons unless it is, without a doubt, a life-or-death situation. Road rage incidents should not involve firearms, and while I’m scolding myself for ever flipping off someone in the heat of the moment, at least shooting the bird and not bullets won’t end in the loss of life.
My advice: Calm down out there. Don’t let someone else’s bad decision turn you into a monster.
