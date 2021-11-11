Have you ever noticed as you get older time starts to speed up? When I was a kid, I remember the tortuous countdown to significant milestones every year. The number of days and hours until each weekend and a welcome reprieve from homework. The excitement that built toward the last day of school. The long and tortuous countdown to the holidays.
Now that I’m older – much, MUCH older – and my school days are long behind me, time seems to speed past me like a rocket. It feels like just yesterday we were inviting nonprofits to apply for the 2021 Give! Campaign and, in the blink of an eye, the Campaign is in full swing!
There is no question that 2020 was an incredibly difficult year for individuals and families in the Pikes Peak region and as a result, local nonprofits were stretched thin to provide their life-changing services. Fortunately, the community rose to the occasion and raised even more funds through the Give! Campaign than in 2019. Now, in the final months of 2021, many of these organizations are still feeling the impacts of the lockdown. Many have had to make significant adjustments in the way they operate to accommodate the ever-increasing need for their services, and they are counting on our support to continue to meet this demand. That’s where we come in.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with Give!, our mission is to spark local philanthropy across generations and lift up our neighbors through the invaluable work of our nonprofits. We accomplish this by working with community partners to share stories about the powerful impact of local nonprofits. We also provide training and networking opportunities so these organizations can collaborate, attract new donors and raise unrestricted funding. Through our platform, we make it easy and fun for locals to make a difference, get involved and donate to causes that are important to you!
The nonprofits participating in Give! this year assist, support and protect the most vulnerable in our community, including veterans, youth, animals, the arts, health and human services, and the great outdoors, among others. Of the 82 nonprofits in the Campaign this year, 17 are joining us for the very first time, including Bryson’s Chase, an organization that assists families who cannot cover basic expenses that provide mental health services for their children; and Youth Transformation Services, an organization that provides high-impact training and tools to teach youth and young adults to take responsibility for their actions and contribute to a healthier community.
This year’s donations will once again be matched by more than $500,000 in matching grants. Additionally, donors who contribute $25 or more will receive rewards donated by local businesses. There are also special incentives for some of the area’s youngest donors. Kids under 17 years of age can earn special rewards for any donation of $10 or more.
So now through Dec. 31, I’d like to encourage each and every one of you to visit indygive.com to donate to the causes you care about and to learn about new ones! Our goal this year is to raise $1.8 million for the nonprofits that serve as the backbone of our community. I know we can do it together. We can’t slow down the passing of time but we can make every moment truly matter for those in our community who need us the most.
