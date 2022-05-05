Dreams do come true.
It’s been about seven years since I stumbled across my very first Tiny Desk Concert, produced by NPR. I’m pretty sure it was Denver’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. And now Tiny Desk Concerts are some of my favorite things on the interwebs.
For those not familiar, NPR’s Bob Boilen, himself a musician, is the creator and host of the station’s All Songs Considered. Bob invites the huge and the obscure to play a three- or four-song set at NPR’s tiny Washington, D.C. office (which, based on performer feedback, is extraordinarily warm. Big Boi, after his first song, remarks “the tiny desk needs a tiny fan.”). When COVID struck, the concept moved from office building to musicians’ homes, but the great music never stopped.
And while I’m no Bob Boilen, I did have the opportunity to rip him off yesterday as I hosted our first Music at the Indy podcast with reggae band Harry Mo and the Cru.
Harry, Derek and Andy joined me in our new in-house studio to talk about the group, how Colorado is a mecca for reggae outside of the Caribbean, and to top it off, Harry and his Cru played three originals from their large catalog.
You can check out the podcast, which will be posted Monday, May 9 or come see their upbeat, sandy beach vibes live in our... um, alley — beginning at 6 p.m. May 25 as part of our kickoff for this year’s Music at the Indy series. And the Colorado Farm & Art Market will be joining us at 3 p.m. before the music begins every last Wednesday of the month through the summer. How very NPR...
Now, in no particular order, here are just a few of my all-time Tiny Desk faves. Look out for explicit lyric warnings on some if that’s not your thing or if kids are in the room but you really need you some Wu-Tang. And if you’re a Tinyhead, let me know your favorites. Enjoy... and Harry, the Cru and I will catch you in the alley!
