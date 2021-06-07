As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen and we return to some semblance of normal life, it seems like now is a good time to remind everyone that many people haven’t been driving much during the last year.
That means those who never stopped commuting during the pandemic probably got used to having more space on the roads, but that’s changing as many remote workers are returning to the office.
We also didn’t have as many out-of-state drivers (tourists) last year, but that’s also changing as summer vacations kick off around the country.
And I’m not sure there is any way to prove it, but I bet even our wildlife got used to fewer cars on the road in 2020. Just this morning there was a wreck involving wildlife that left one person dead and several others injured.
I’ve never really understood being in such a hurry that one drives recklessly. If you’re consistently on time to work, your employer probably isn’t going to fire you if you show up a little late once in a blue moon.
If you have plans to see a movie or to attend an event, leave early so you aren’t rushed. Driving is a serious responsibility —reckless drivers put their own lives at risk, as well as the lives of others.
There are reasons drivers are required to take a test to obtain a license and there are reasons we have laws like speed limits — one wrong move may have life-altering or ending) results.
So, as we all start hitting the road as part of our post-pandemic lives, please remember to drive cautiously. We all want to safely arrive at our destinations.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.