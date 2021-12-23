Goodbye and good riddance, 2021! I had such high hopes for you, though, in retrospect, they may not have been realistic. At any rate, 2021 almost seems like it’s been worse than the year preceding it.
Don’t get me wrong: There were bright spots! Chief among those was the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid AND to receive a booster shot.
This time last year, my mantra was to stay healthy long enough to receive those inoculations. And I’ve still managed to avoid COVID, so there is that.
My family is, by and large, in good health. My puppy is now a year old and is a fine companion. She does wonderfully on the leash and is the snuggliest dog I have ever had the privilege to know.
I got to see all but one of my beloved siblings this year, three of them more than once, so a huge plus there. The one I didn’t see lives in Prague but we are making plans to travel together in the future! Bonus: I saw several of my nieces and both of my grandnieces and grandnephews too! I was able to travel several times mid-spring through mid-fall and really enjoyed that. As a result of one of those trips, I got to have brunch with a childhood friend when I was in Atlanta in May. And I had many wonderful socially distant visits with Colorado pals.
But expectations that our country would be past this “damndemic,” as I have come to think of it, have not been borne out.
Also, I cannot get out of my head the attempted coup aided and abetted by some members of our current Congress and other government officials. If what has ensued since is any indication, the past is prologue and some of these traitors will almost certainly try this again. I daresay they might very well succeed next time.
Several states have enacted legislation to suppress voting among those populations who historically vote for democrats and some in our government have gone even further and worked to put in place mechanisms that would thwart the will of the voters. Any efforts to offset this at the federal level has been blocked along partisan lines.
Furthermore, the U.S. Supreme Court, now unhealthily unbalanced toward the right, seems poised to overturn a pregnant woman’s right to determine if and when she will become a parent. The only potential good that could come out of doing away with Roe v. Wade is to spur people to vote in the midterms to elect more moderate representatives.
Finally, our planet is struggling mightily and it is heartbreaking. And yet many people still deny that we can do anything at all to ameliorate human-caused climate change. This warm and dry winter, following a hot, arid summer, seems a harbinger of things to come — and not in a good way. Between climate change and COVID, I am constantly reflecting on something a biology professor said in an eerily prophetic speech given at a University of Colorado, Boulder graduation ceremony for my youngest child in May of ’19.
With a global population of more than 7 billion inhabitants, he noted we were overdue for a correction as the Earth cannot sustain that number long term. Are we experiencing precisely that? Tragically, it is the impoverished who are and will be the most adversely impacted.
So, do I have hope for 2022? Of course I do — otherwise I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed every morning. And I'll do my part — I’ll strive to be kind to others and myself, to try to better understand those I might disagree with. I’ll also practice gratitude for the food I eat, the clean water I drink, the safe place I live and the health care I have.
What are your dreams and aspirations for the coming year? I’d love to hear about them.
Here’s wishing you a better 2022 and, above all else, good health and peace.
