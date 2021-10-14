Heck yeah, we’re almost to Friday gang! And this weekend promises to be a memorable one. So much is going on this weekend, this list was a bit difficult to cobble together. I’ll run off the Top 6 here.
#6. Night at the Museum, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, Oct. 15, 5-9 p.m.
Bring your best Ben Stiller impression and enjoy a fun-filled night for the whole family! This weekend will also feature a Halloween Costume Contest, so come prepared if your family plans to compete.
#5. Move some furniture, My place, Oct. 16, 2 p.m.
I’m moving some super-heavy furniture at my place on Saturday, and a lot of it is awkwardly-shaped and hard to carry. There are also a lot of stairs involved. My refrigerator alone is really old and big, so you should be large and preferably quite strong if you’re participating in this event. I have a roommate, Old Mike. His feet bleed. Since this is early in the afternoon, we will have to work around his splayed out, unconscious body.
#4. Raccoon Fight, The alley by my place, Oct. 16, 3 a.m.
Help me fight these raccoons. The raccoons in the alley by me grow bolder and braver by the day. Their leader’s name is Chik-chirrrrrt, which translates to ‘Raccoon King’ as far as I understand their primitive tongue. We need to catch them by surprise, which is why you’ll need to meet me in the alley early in the morning.
#3. The Haunted Brew Fest , Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center, Oct. 16, noon to 8 p.m.
This annual spook-tacular beer festival will feature a stellar line-up of local brewers and distillers. A can’t-miss Saturday for beer fans.
#2. Paint my fence, My place, Oct. 17, noon
Paint my fence! Seriously I have been putting this off too long. We also have to reconstruct the part of it that Old Mike broke during one of his jags. He won’t be awake this early though, so we don’t need to sweat him too much. I was thinking either fire engine red or the classic, Tom Sawyer-white. Please bring own paint.
#1. Signs starring Mel Gibson, My place, Oct. 17, 5 p.m.
Remember Signs? M. Knight Shyamalan’s early 2000s alien-horror flick in which aliens invade earth, but are fended off with a combination of righteous baseball bat swinging and water? Also, their major weakness is water? But they decided to invade a planet that’s surface is 71 percent water, because reasons? It wasn’t very good or well thought out, but I’m going to watch it on my laptop. Please come. I am so lonely.
