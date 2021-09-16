Some people say they don’t want the government telling them what to do. Some say they don’t know what’s in the vaccine. Still others say it was developed too quickly and could be dangerous. Some say they don’t trust medicine or doctors because of generational issues.
Our sister paper, the Southeast Express, is exploring issues around vaccine hesitancy in Southeast Colorado Springs, one of the areas hardest hit by COVID in El Paso County. This part of town faces additional challenges due to the pandemic as well: unemployment, classroom hours lost, issues regarding childcare.
It’s also a part of town where many residents are hesitant to get vaccinated. We need to explore why and figure out how to set people at ease with the vaccine so we can begin to recover economically and socially. If we don't get more people vaccinated, we’ll be faced with virus mutations over and over — constantly facing school closures, quarantining and uncertainty for businesses.
I got vaccinated immediately, but I come from a health care family. My mom spent years as a paramedic helping people in accidents, assisting those who had heart attacks and strokes – as well as those with diseases. Her stories are heartbreaking — stories of people who lost loved ones, those who watched family and friends breathe their last breath.
Knowing that a simple shot could prevent some of that sadness now, my mom made sure we are all vaccinated. (She’s also immunocompromised with rheumatoid arthritis, so the vast number of unvaccinated in our country means more time at home with my dad. (It’s lucky they like each other’s company.)
I also read about the vaccine before I got mine. I read how it’s been studied since the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) scares earlier in the 2000s. Both are coronaviruses and both caused grave illness. Scientists were able to build on early research to quickly create a COVID-19 vaccine. (Also, my daughter is a microbiologist researcher. As she says, research is faster when there’s money behind it. She started studying mosquito-borne illnesses and soon focused on the Zika virus, because that’s where the money was. It’s no longer the “hot” topic, so Zika research has slowed.)
What are your reasons for getting vaccinated — or not? If you'd like to learn more about the vaccines, go to southeastexpress.org to sign up for an informational session at noon on Oct. 29 via Zoom, Facebook or through our partners at KOAA. Our panel of experts will be taking questions, so come with yours. We’ll work to get you the most accurate information so you can make the best decisions for you and your family.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.