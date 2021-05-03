The days are longer, the temperatures are warmer for greater stretches of time and things are in bloom — it is most definitely springtime in the Rockies!
When the weather's this glorious, it can be difficult to comprehend we are still in the midst of a pandemic. And while we have, as a country, the tools to reduce infection rates, some are so desperate for a return to normal that our case numbers are rising again. There are still those who, despite clear scientific evidence, continue to behave as if achieving herd immunity doesn’t take effort from everyone.
About four and a half months ago, the first COVID vaccine was given in the U.S. Today, nearly anyone in the United States over the age of 16 can get a vaccine. The exception is children and we’ve learned youths are not entirely immune to the disease. Therefore, we should continue taking precautions to keep this population as safe as possible. And while rare, even the vaccinated have been infected and some have died.
While the availability of vaccines is no longer an issue, the reluctance of many to get the vaccine is. There were also reports of many people not getting their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, so they will not be as protected as those who have been fully vaccinated.
This prevents the country from reaching herd immunity and, experts say, makes it easier for variants of COVID-19 to develop.
So if you’ve been vaccinated and know people who have not, please encourage them to do so and share your own experience. If there is a barrier that prevents them from making an appointment, offer to help . If transportation is needed to and from the vaccine site, see if you can provide that ride.
Our nation has been divided like I've never seen in my nearly 60 trips around the sun. Vaccines have given our country new hope. And this spring provides an opportunity for us to come together and demonstrate that we care about each other — and the world we live in.
