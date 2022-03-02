The Batman! People either love him or hate him. Or they don’t really care about him one way or the other. But as the “world’s greatest detective” swoops back into theaters this weekend to track a serial killer preying on Gotham, we are all forced to reckon with his enduring cultural presence and impact on society.
Bats may have done a lot of good in his 83 years of crime-fighting, but let’s face it, a tech billionaire beating the tar out of impoverished, toothless hoodlums isn’t a good look in 2022. The Caped Crusader is waging very real, brutally violent class warfare against the penniless denizens of Gotham’s criminal underworld. For every Carmine Falcone-type mob boss he takes down, he leaves a dozen permanently maimed henchmen who are just trying to hench, and are in all likelihood living below the poverty line.
These people need job training and maybe some methadone, not compound leg fractures and concussions. And it's not just about the savagery of his violence — here is a rundown of nine times that The Dark Knight was guilty of being an out-and-out dick to poor people.
The time Batman tricked a bunch of people into joining Amway.
Ooof. There’s no getting around it, this was a dick move. Batman told a bunch of low-level thugs to meet him at a warehouse where he was going to have donuts and coffee and free hats, but when they showed up, he made them watch a PowerPoint about how they could all get rich selling Amway stuff, but that they had to use his code. Nobody actually joined up, but they blew an afternoon at this stupid meeting that probably would have been better spent job-hunting.
The time Batman slapped Robin right in the face and dropped him back off at the orphanage.
When Robin wouldn’t go along with Batman’s petty revenge scheme against Superman, Batman physically abused his ward, wiped his memory and took him back to the orphanage where he found him. If he wasn’t 100 percent committed to being a parent, then he shouldn’t have adopted Robin in the first place,
The time Batman denied Alfred health insurance.
Bruce’s longtime butler Alfred Pennyworth had a pretty serious hip operation coming up from a lingering WWII injury and Batman damn well knew it, so he canceled his longtime butler’s policy just so Wayne Enterprises could save a few bucks. Come on, Bruce, Alfred has been there for you! That’s not how you retain your best people. Pennyworth left soon afterwards to take a far more lucrative job with LexCorp. And you just know that when Alfred quit Batman was all like, “Wow, I guess nobody wants to work anymore.”
The time Batman mistook a coat drive for the homeless for a drug smuggling operation run by The Penguin.
Oh man. A lot of knuckle sandwiches were handed out that day, and all of them to destitute men living on the street whose only crime was being cold. Do your research, Batman! When you assume, you make an ass out of you and me.
The time Batman INTENTIONALLY hit Kite Man with The Batplane, and then whispered “the gas for this ride costs more than you’ll make in a lifetime, you filthy peasant.”
WOW. We see you, Batman.
The time Batman mocked Calendar Man by saying that the only date on the calendar he truly cared about is the one when his welfare check arrives.
OK, admittedly that’s a pretty sick burn, but it’s still classist as hell.
The time Edward Nygma, AKA The Riddler, asked Batman, “Riddle me this: why should I, a middle-class citizen making under $100,00 a year, have a higher tax burden than you, a billionaire?” and then Batman broke his jaw.
Everyone knows Bruce Wayne is loaded and loves to flaunt it, but never has that been more apparent than when he smashed the Riddler’s jaw, all while screaming something unintelligible about John Galt. Holy entitled breakdown, Batman! We’re just asking you to pay your fair share.
The time Batman could have paid for free lunches for every single school district in Gotham, but instead blew the money building a custom submarine shaped like a bat, even though that made no sense.
You crazy for this one, Bats! Also, isn’t an underwater bat basically a dolphin?
The time Batman used his influence and connections to convince the CEO of Robinhood to prevent their stock trading app from allowing users to buy stocks from companies like GameStop, Nokia, and AMC.
Batman has profited countless times in the stock market due to his vast insider knowledge, but he doesn’t like it when the shoe is on the other foot and the poors take it to the hedgies! Batman is a jerk and the free market is a lie.
