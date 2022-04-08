After the elections of 2016, I read a comment from the writer Elizabeth Gilbert. She noted that those of us who were blindsided by the results of the presidential race needed to take stock and decide who we wanted to be in that moment and in the future. I found that to be profound and have tried to revisit it regularly.
In that vein, I was recently trading book titles with a college friend and she noted her favorite genre is any historical fiction which references the resistance during World War II. When I was younger and I first began to learn of this movement, I marveled at the bravery of those who participated in it, oftentimes paying with their lives because they believed their countries should be free. I always told myself that if the need for resistance in the United States arose, I would be all in. And while what has occurred in the United States in the last several years does not in any way match the horror of WWII, there are definite parallels.
Societal polarization is evidenced when groups are referred to as less than, in terms that can be politically galvanizing given historical connotations. A classic example is to call someone a “Nazi,” which seems to be occurring more and more frequently, not to mention that some who use it (Vladimir Putin, looking at you here) are projecting their own behaviors onto others.
Closer to home, the Mesa County GOP, during their recent county assembly, entertained a resolution that all Democrats and should be known as communists. Here they inaccurately use a term in an attempt to smear their opponents. While there is no projection, this is the level to which politics has devolved in 2022. I came of age during the Cold War when one of the most damning political epithets one could hurl at another was that they were a communist. Would it offend me to be referred to as a communist? Far from it —I’ve been called worse. But the connotations now are a far cry from what they were during the Cold War.
No wonder there are those who say we are heading toward a civil war. Could that happen here? I used to think it was out of the question. Now I'm not so sure — we see our country growing seemingly more divided by the day. But one thing is for sure: I am, as always, willing to stand up for what is right. If those brave people during WWII could resist, then so can I.
I know I'm not alone and take comfort in the words of the post-war Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos, who wrote, "They tried to bury us. They didn't know we were seeds."
Vive la resistance!
