If you don’t know, I have had horrendous luck with cars over the past three years.
In 2019, while heading south on Interstate 25 toward Pueblo, someone’s poor driving while merging forced me off the road. To avoid hitting them, I slammed on the brakes, but realized I’d still crash if I didn’t swerve. I ran into a rod sticking out of the ground, which shredded every important part under my car. Later, I learned my car had to be totaled. After the wreck, the person got out of their car and could only muster the words “I’m sorry.” And they weren’t insured, so that didn’t help.
About 10 days afterward, I got a new car — which, 10 months later, was totaled in a hailstorm. On both occasions I’ve come out physically unscathed, but the mental scars still linger.
Fast forward to 2022, specifically April 29 when someone nearly T-boned my newest ride while on my way to the gym.
As I drove down Hwy. 115, about two minutes before I arrived, I saw red streaking toward my right side. I slammed on the brakes and swerved to the left, nearly driving into oncoming traffic.
Why? An idiot in a red truck nearly speared my car. Rather than stopping to apologize for his egregious error, he gave the “my bad” wave and continued his journey.
I realize no one is a perfect driver and mistakes will occur, but two of the three close calls I’ve experienced were avoidable. An apology won’t suffice at a funeral. Slow down and be respectful on the road. It could save a life.
