I don’t know about you but this current go ‘round with the Delta variant has got me thinking — and reaching the unfortunate (but pragmatic) conclusion that needing COVID is with us for the long run. This calculus is for my mental health; I figure the sooner I accept life as we knew it before 2020 is a thing of the past, the better off I'll be.
What is interesting: This makes me less sad than I would have anticipated a year ago. I am attempting to deal only in scientific facts these days. I am vaccinated and will get a booster shot whenever the public health experts deem it appropriate. But since receiving my vaccines, I am no longer terrified of becoming ill and potentially dying of COVID. I am more concerned that I could become infected and transmit the virus, including to those who are compromised and can't choose to receive a vaccine.
I think about the dystopian follies of August 2021 and the tag line from old infomercials comes to mind: “But wait! There’s more!” The pandemic isn’t the only horror our country, nay, the world at large, is facing. There are also the twin specters of irreversible climate change and the very real potential for additional domestic terrorism meant to overthrow our government. Add on the ongoing public health threat of rampant gun violence, the rapid rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. military's troop drawdown and, and, and...
How does one get up in the morning and face all these things?
Facts.
I try to stay grounded in the known and what can be done with that knowledge. Concerning COVID — the virus has me masking up and practicing social distancing once more. Medical professionals are strongly encouraging we all get flu shots this year, especially since there was hardly any flu in the U.S. last winter and immunities are down. The near-total absence of influenza last winter proves social distancing and masks works.
As for the climate, I to try to tread lightly.
And domestic terrorism? The only tool I have is to vote next year and encourage others to do the same. That power, along with working to counter propaganda and protect voting rights, can go a long way. The other issues I am still grappling with and welcome your input. After all, we are all in this together!
