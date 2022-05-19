Yep, the Earth has spun twice and we’ve got to pick people to do stuff. It is written.
Primaries are already underway in some states and, in our own back yard — AKA El Paso County — several important positions will be up for grabs, to include the offices of assessor, clerk and recorder, sheriff, treasurer and more. Voters will narrow the crowded field during the primaries on June 28 and again in the general election this November.
At the Indy, we’ve already started our endorsement interviews with candidates running in contested races, to include for the sheriff’s office, as well as the races for El Paso County Commissioner seats and clerk and recorder, who, among other duties, has the responsibility to oversee future elections.
Dang, that seems like it could be important.
Videos of endorsement interviews will hit our website soon, so keep an eye out for those. And our actual endorsements will be in print next month.
Now for all the stuff you’ve heard before... Voting is vital to a democracy but we all know Americans aren’t very good at it. We’re pretty apathetic even during years that include a presidential election. And midterm elections? Meh, why bother at all?
Well, if you haven’t taken a look around lately, I’ve got some bad news: There’s a fifth wave of a 2-year-old pandemic here, and a big war in Europe, and record-breaking inflation, and climate change-induced mega-droughts, and continued disbelief in our legitimate elections, and an affordable housing crisis, and rising violent crime, and fires, like, every day.
If you’re reading this, all of these things are likely impacting you — and the people you elect will, in small ways and big, impact these things.
Adulting is hard and, unfortunately, being an adult in a free society means you have to make hard decisions. (Actually, some of these decisions aren’t hard. Trust me...)
But fear not, good people of El Pasoland. I also bring good news! Wield the vote, you can... It is written.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, alongwith news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.