My oldest daughter, Taylor, became engaged to her longtime boyfriend last Saturday. I’m so happy for both of them. They’re both kind, caring, bright people and I’m rooting for a long, happy life (with lots of grandchildren for me to spoil) for them both.
Jacob is Colorado-born. His parents live in Eagle and he grew up in the mountains: hiking, camping, skiing. I knew he was a keeper when we took him backpacking up Lake of Clouds outside of Westcliffe. It’s a steep climb and all of Taylor’s family was there — getting his name wrong, teasing him about the gear he bought and telling stories long into the night. He never complained about the trek, took the teasing in stride and helped set up camp. He’s a good guy.
And both Taylor and I wiped away the tears of joy, we realized that here comes the somewhat bewildering part of the trip to make it to the aisle. Two days after the proposal, Taylor started emailing and texting about venues, floral arrangements, bridesmaids – the list goes on.
The venue though, I’m told, is the important thing. We apparently have the entire state to consider, since the wedding will be outside. And even though it’s not until October 2023, we apparently must choose the venue now. RIGHT NOW, according to my daughter, the scientist, who has a long list of “things to do” and has already bought a wedding-planning book to keep things straight. (I’m picturing her high school notes, color coded and tabbed by subject — only this is far more important.)
I’m so looking forward to welcoming a son into our family. I’m eager to meet Jacob’s parents and widen our family to include in-laws, along with step-parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
It’s going to be a wild couple of years, y’all. But I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of planning this next chapter in my little girl’s life. Congratulations, Taylor Bean. You’ll be a lovely bride and a wonderful partner.
