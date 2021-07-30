We just never know when we are seeing someone for the last time. I was reminded of this on Monday when I got news that a beloved brother-in-law had passed away. George had become ill in mid-spring and did not suffer long — so for that I am grateful. But oh, how shocking it is to think that we will not see him, will not hear his voice or his laugh again.
George became part of our family in 1977. I well recall my sister letting us know that there was someone she wanted us to meet and that she hoped we all liked him as much as she did. I told her that if she loved him and he was good to her then that was enough for me. He quickly became a fixture at our family gatherings and we all enjoyed his Southern accent, quick wit, brilliant legal mind and above all, his kindness.
I was talking with one of my sisters-in-law about George after we heard of his death. She raised a point, something that I had always taken for granted: What must it have been like for him to be included in a family of Caucasians as a Black man? He never referred to himself “African American” and that led me to believe that that distinction should be up to the individual. I recall him saying of his first visit to our family home that he kept his suitcase packed and his plane ticket in his pocket. That always made me laugh, but I now realize there was likely a painful grain of truth to it.
My father was born in Cairo, Illinois in the time of Jim Crow laws. He said my sister’s significant other could come visit but he wasn’t going to talk to him. (If you aren’t familiar with the history of this dying town, look it up.) Fast forward a year — my father was in search of emotional support regarding a familial situation and he reached out to George. There he found an ear and empathy. To me, that exemplified the grace of my sister’s beloved and of the ability of my then-57-year-old father to grow.
When my mother developed Alzheimer’s in the ’90s, she moved in with my sister and George. Time and medical circumstance eventually dictated she be placed into a care facility and, toward the end of her life, when she was at times not seemingly cognizant of the world around her, she seemed to respond to his beautiful voice. I will forever be grateful to George for his love and care for her. Those illustrate to me a life well lived — his respect for others extended to all with whom he came in contact.
You are missed, GWM. Thank you for being you and for loving us all in the bargain. You made our world, THIS world, a better place.
