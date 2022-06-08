What a week in television! Things kicked off with a bang on Monday evening as the Colorado Avalanche sealed their bid to the Stanley Cup Finals, the first time in over two decades. The Avs swept the Edmonton Oilers, defeating them in a Game 4 overtime thriller.
And if you’re into thrillers, maybe check out Crime Scene Kitchen on Fox tonight. It’s described thusly by TV Guide: “Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made when all that's left are the crumbs, flour trails, and a few elusive clues.”
Or maybe tomorrow night’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where, according to the Guide “Sexual assaults, domestic disputes and kidnappings are often the primary focus of this crime show, which follows New York City detectives working in a [specialized] division within the police department,” is more suited to your tastes.
If so, NBC will assuage your appetite for the violent and mysterious.
And if it’s violence, thrillers, whatwasits and whodunits that gets your remote thumb hummin’, let me tell you about a little show called the January 6 Hearings, premiering on primetime this week.
In this new action rom-com, The Morons of Mutiny and Ignoramuses of Insurgence get exposed for their failed coup against the world's most powerful government.
Here’s the synopsis: The Jan. 6 Commission plans to have witnesses testify and, according to The Denver Post, will “display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.”
My guess as to how this show ends: It was Baron Tangerine, from The Ellipse, with a Bic lighter and the Constitution.
Luckily, this show is so big…
(How big is it?)
It’s so big, all the major broadcast networks are reportedly carrying at least the first hearing live — same for the major cable news networks, except Fox
News (no joke).
Catch the first of six
hearings episodes from the U.S. Capitol complex beginning at 6 p.m Thursday, June 9.
The committee is also expected to livestream the
hearings episodes on C-SPAN and on its YouTube page.
Ah, popcorn's done! Now, where's that darn remote?
