“What are we doing? ...What are we doing? ...” Sen. Chris Murphy incredulously asks in front of Congress. The emotions of living through escalating gun violence in this country have come in phases. First, it was shock. Columbine rocked this country to its core. Documentaries were made, the survivors immortalized as tragic victims. I remember the drills in elementary school. As a fifth grader, I laughed when the administrators changed the drill name from ‘code red’ to something more innocuous so that the younger students wouldn’t be scared. Fifth-grade me thought I was so much braver and worldly than the little kids. Then it was forgotten.
Next, it was wariness and vigilance. I remember hearing stories of hero students in the Virginia Tech shooting who barricaded classroom doors. I remember trying to judge the weight of the furniture in my classrooms, just in case. Then it was forgotten.
When Sandy Hook happened, it became impossible to forget. If children in school weren’t exempt, none of us were. We publicly showed our despair and outrage. An outrage that only seemed to fuel the National Rifle Association’s contributions to elected officials and increased gun sales. Now we are all stuck in this limbo, where the only resistance we can offer are thoughts, prayers and tears. We’re here because many Americans would rather have the leading cause of death for our children be gun-related than give up the illusions of safety that their firearms provide them.
Personally, I feel an acute insanity over the increasing gun violence in America, having lived abroad for over five years. When moving to South Korea, I didn’t consider how little gun violence they experience. My first year living there, 2017, Korea recorded 17 gun deaths, compared to the U.S.’s 39,773. For me, it was about adventure and paying off student loans. Yet when the largest national news story for a week was the stabbing of a woman in the capital, Seoul, the reality our situation became apparent. This realization was only further solidified by my time in Norway. So many Americans point to Norway as a prime example of how mass shootings are inevitable, no matter a country’s gun regulations. For me, the starkest difference between how Norway and the U.S. value life came down to the Utøya mass shooting memorial. Whereas Norway erected a museum to remember its nation’s greatest tragedy, our mass shootings warrant little more than a few days of media coverage. According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 2,128 mass shootings since 2013 (mass shooting defined as four or more deaths from a firearm during the same incident). The U.S. will need a Smithsonian building to honor our victims.
So, yes, I feel incredulous, exasperated, infuriated, desperate and despairing. I think about the peace I experienced in Norway, while I mentally prepare exit strategies grocery shopping. Memories of care-free crowded Korean festivals flash through my mind when I see people carrying holstered guns at Colorado Springs events. So often pro-gun enthusiasts point out that weapons like knives can never be outlawed, so what’s the point. But that logic has created a reality in the U.S. where we now have to walk down the street worrying we might be shot or stabbed. Americans accuse me of thinking that the grass is greener on the other side of the oceans. Having lived on those other sides, I can tell you that the grass is not only greener, but you’re far less likely to be shot on it.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.