It's important to have things to look forward to in life — from the quotidian to the fantastic. And in my family, we're often looking forward to our next meal! Not to mention the discussions beforehand about what will be on the menu, where we will obtain it and how it will be prepared.
But I also find myself looking forward to simply sitting on my deck at the end of the day, enjoying the view of Pikes Peak and, at dusk, seeing the stars come out and the moon reveal herself. I also anticipate walking my now nearly-10-month-old pup in the cool morning air.
I look forward to reading history, enjoying museums — these activities give me a sense of myself, a glimpse of how my moment is but a blink of an eye along the vast timeline of our world. That's not a bad thing! Being humbled can be a learning opportunity — and those are opportunities I anticipate.
The physical world teaches us to be humble. The mountains remind us they were here LONG before we were and will last for eons after we're gone. I was just out in the Willamette Valley in Oregon earlier this month and their mountains look so different from ours but nonetheless are beautiful and fascinating. They are also awe-inspiring, having partially resulted from long ago lava flows. I find myself wishing I could travel back in time to see them form — from a safe vantage point, of course!
I look forward to exploring and learning so much, one of my kids jokes that, when I travel, if there isn’t at least one museum at my destination, I won’t like it there. They may be onto something!
I am also a huge fan of art and artifact exhibits right here in Colorado Springs; we have some wonderful venues for just that purpose. One of them is the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, which owns paintings of the Virgin of Guadalupe dating back to the 18th century. While I am not Catholic or even religious (other than practicing the religion of kindness, as the Dalai Lama demonstrates), I am absolutely transfixed when I look at them and contemplate the lives of the artists who created them. I also like to think about wood that some of these are painted on — mostly pine, if memory serves. When and where were those trees planted? What was going on in the world then? How old were they? Who cut them down?
Even if you can’t make it to a museum, you can still see many wonderful things online. Earlier this year, I virtually perused much of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum current exhibit titled “COS@150” and greatly enjoyed viewing some of the treasures from the history of our city. I highly recommend it!
What about you? What are you looking forward to?
