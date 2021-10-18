Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once asked about the ethics of procreation in the face of climate change, a question that sparked outrage. But it is an interesting point to consider: What do we owe our children?
Recently, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told us about certain “conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.” For most of us, this didn’t really come as a surprise. Big Tech is notorious for turning us against ourselves. Our own bodies even.
In her 60 Minutes interview, Haugen explained that Instagram worsens eating disorders and suicidal thoughts among teenage girls, who then end up using the platform even more and, in turn, feel even worse about their bodies. (Side note: In countries like Norway, laws now require advertisers and influencers to disclose whether photos have been digitally modified or manipulated. This is part of the larger battle against body-image issues, though studies say disclaimers don’t do too much in the way of protection. At the very least, it does seem like a step in the right direction.)
So how do we raise children in this digital media climate? Where not even adults, much less children, can differentiate between what is real and fake — even when our own lives are at stake. Navigating platforms rampant with misinformation, disinformation, digitally transformed faces and bodies that perpetuate impossible beauty standards, insidious algorithms that render parents impotent. A world where social media (something almost impossible to escape) goes hand in hand with depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation.
More importantly, how do we build a better (digital) future for them?
