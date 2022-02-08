Anyone notice something off about The Gazette — and its editorial board?
No, not that they fear-monger and ignore the truth. That’s business as usual.
I’m talking about the board’s focus on places that AREN’T Colorado Springs. Last month, they published an in-depth opinion piece about the “epic crime wave” … in the Denver metro area … after talking to Denver’s police chief. Was Chief Vince Niski (you know, OUR police chief), busy that day? Then Feb. 6, they devoted two full pages to the Denver police chief’s rant on the state’s “soaring crime rate,” pointing the finger at fentanyl in (Denver’s) Union Station, China, Mexico and the Denver (yes, Denver) Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety.
All that follows an editorial about how Aurora’s police department just can’t find good people to work for it. (Possibly because the Aurora Police Department failed to do anything about the murder of Elijah McClain at the hands of police and EMTs, and it took a grand jury to indict them? Or that the union rep said that having a police force that mirrored the community would include drug dealers, pimps and prostitutes. But I digress.)
They also wrote in November about the district attorney in Pueblo having trouble hiring prosecutors. They didn’t focus on Michael Allen, OUR district attorney.
And it doesn’t stop there.
On Jan. 27, the board wrote a negative editorial about a school district participating in a Black Lives Matter week focused on educating students in different perspectives. According to blacklivesmatteratschool.com, the principles for the week included expanding students’ empathy and their understanding of restorative justice, loving engagement, diversity, globalism,
Now, The Gazette’s editorial board saw this news as alarming. Taking it out of context, they quote the organization’s literature, saying the movement wants to disrupt nuclear families. It does say that. But the premise continues: “… by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, and especially ‘our’ children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.”
The G’s editorial board, somewhat incoherently and quite hysterically, claims this is segregation. And they use this school district as an example of these segregated policies because it only has three Black students, and the rest, they imply, shouldn’t have to discuss what it means to be Black.
Here’s the thing: That district isn’t in Colorado Springs. It’s in Denver.
Seriously? Is the Indy the only locally focused paper now?
Editor's note: This is an excerpt from a note from the publisher. Read it in its entirety in this week's Indy, out tomorrow.
