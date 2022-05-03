We all got a nasty surprise yesterday from the Supreme Court of the United States that means we’re all waking up in a different America today.
In a leaked opinion, it seems the court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion in the United States.
For nearly 50 years and most of my life, abortion services have been legal in this country — women were given the right to choose their destinies and to control their own bodies.
That freedom is now at risk.
If the SCOTUS chooses to overturn Roe v. Wade, then women in many states will no longer have the right to control their own bodies. Women who are raped will be forced to carry their rapist’s fetus. Girls who are victims of incest will be obliged to carry to term. Women whose lives are endangered by a pregnancy will be required to remain pregnant.
And women who made mistakes and didn’t mean to get pregnant will be forced to carry a fetus, regardless of what they want for their lives. After all the outrage at curbing freedoms about mask mandates, it’s more than a little ironic that the right wants to curb freedom in this way — it’s a much larger invasion of privacy than putting on a mask at the grocery store.
(Spare me arguments about “life.” Y’all weren’t interested in life during the mask mandates; y’all were only interested in your individual freedom.)
These anti-abortion laws and rulings aren’t about protecting life, they are about controlling women. If they were “all about the children,” it would be easier to be a single parent and there would be more requirements for recalcitrant fathers to pay child support. There would be affordable housing, day cares, schools. The talk would be less about slutty women and more discussions about deadbeat dads. We’d be talking about access to birth control and sex education so everyone understands all consequences of unprotected sex. We aren’t having those conversations because these rulings are only about controlling women.
Let’s see why conservative men would be in favor of the court's decision: Women are enrolled in colleges at higher numbers than men, meaning they will have access to better jobs and better incomes. Women are closing the pay gap with men (at least, white women are; Latina and Black women are still far behind — and that needs addressing. Immediately). There’s been just enough movement to alarm those in power. Just enough success that it worries people whose motto is “I got mine, fuck you.”
For many, freedom is only possible if someone else’s freedoms are curbed. Maybe they are afraid of competing on a level playing field? Maybe they are afraid that they are only successful if the odds and the privilege are in their favor?
Whatever the reason, there’s enough to be concerned about with Roe v. Wade. But this opens other rulings for scrutiny. Obergefell v. Hodges is only seven years old — that’s the ruling that allows gay marriage in every state. What will the right come after next? How will they subvert constitutional freedoms? We need to urge our Congressional delegation (but maybe not Doug Lamborn) to act now to protect our freedoms to live the way we choose.
