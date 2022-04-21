It’s Earth Day Eve. Do you have all of your shopping done?
Earth Day doesn’t get the same attention as many other special days — Christmas, Thanksgiving or National High Five Day (today), for instance. In fact, when it comes to celebrating our planet, it sometimes feels like we’ve been kicking our best bud in the crotch for 364 days straight, then throwing them a birthday party. What I’m trying to say is, we’re not very good friends to Earth. And I’m not the only one to notice...
A couple weeks ago, a NASA scientist and several others were arrested after chaining themselves to a Chase Bank building in Los Angeles to draw attention to the disastrous effects of human-caused climate change.
“JPMorgan Chase & Co. has invested more money in fossil fuels than any other bank, according to a 2020 report from the Sierra Club and other climate advocacy organizations,” Business Insider reported. “In addition to calling for immediate action to address the climate crisis, the protestors ... were calling for the company to divest from coal, oil, and gas.”
NASA scientist Peter Kalmus studies biological systems and climate change at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “I’m willing to take a risk for this gorgeous planet, for my sons,” Kalmus said on a Facebook Live stream as he struggled to hold back tears.
Peter must have heard about the ice shelves collapsing in the Arctic and record temps at both poles. Or maybe he was upset about the extreme wildfires we’re already seeing in the West, fires that are likely precursors to another tumultuous summer.
Or maybe Kalmus is angry about the cancer-causing chemicals we’ve allowed to leach into our drinking water, or the strip mining in the Appalachian Mountains and the Central Plains, or the islands of plastic we’ve created in our oceans, or the oil spills (there were six tanker spills in 2021, according to Statista.com) along our coasts.
Or maybe Kalmus read the article on Globalcitizen.org pointing out the 23 animal species that were declared extinct last year. There were 15 species declared extinct in 2020.
In the meantime, much of the scientific world is enamored with finding the next Earth, figuring out ways to get to and inhabit Mars, exploring the universe for stars and Goldilocks planets that aren’t too far away or too close to their sun to sustain life. We invest billions of dollars on the next best thing — all while we watch the best thing slowly die — and it’s taking us with it.
The inconvenient truth is: Things aren’t getting better. Alarms have been sounding for generations and we’re not moving at nearly the speed necessary to ensure our great-grandchildren will have a rock to call home.
This Earth Day, think about Peter Kalmus and the small sacrifice he made for his sons.
What will your sacrifice be for the generations to come?
