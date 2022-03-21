The world loves Wordle. This is a fact.
What I’ve personally found is that Wordle guesses are a very good indicator of a person’s mental health.
When I started guessing words like “tears” and “bleak” the other day, I knew something was wrong. And when I had a complete emotional breakdown approximately 13 minutes later, this “something wrong” was confirmed. (But hey, Wordle probably saw it coming first.)
On the flip side, when the five-letter words that come to mind are “heart,” “angel” and “igloo,” I know it’s going to be a good day.
The game should really consider introducing pop-up boxes when certain trends are detected. A simple “Are you OK?” “Is something wrong?” or “Wow, someone’s in a good mood!” would do.
My family’s group chat is used exclusively for sharing Wordle scores. There are six of us, each leading separate and interesting lives in different cities and states — yet, our entire conversation history is green, yellow and grey boxes; Wordle strategies and techniques; and (sorry) excuses for scores lower than 3/6.
An exact quote from my dad this weekend: “Shows that I made a leap (and that I could have done it a move early with thought).”
Yeah, right. No footnotes allowed with bad Wordle scores.
And don’t think your performance is immune from judgment. Don’t think for a second that this is a safe space, that you’ll get a “nice job!” or “that one was hard, right?”
But you know what? Nothing quite says “I love you” like being intimately familiar with another person’s Wordle play patterns and guess distribution. Tell me I’m wrong.
