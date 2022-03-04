Yogi Berra is credited with saying, “deja’ vu all over again,” and for those of us who were alive during the Cold War, the current scenario involving Russia’s nuclear saber rattling is nothing new. The 1971 Elton John song “There’s a Madman Across the Water” seems prescient. Not to overlook that we’ve had our own issues with unhinged powerful people in this country recently.
But in Europe, Ukrainians and Russians have both been killed. Deaths are reportedly in the thousands. One was a 6-year-old girl. I’ve heard some fallen Russian soldiers are being left where they died as to avoid the photos and video coverage of body bags returning to home. Each was someone’s child. What a tragic and needless waste of lives. And it is all because of the hubris of one man and his enablers.
I was relating earlier this week to a co-worker how an anthropology professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1980 shared with my class stunning photos of Buddhist temples that he had taken in the wilds of Vietnam. He was “in country,” as the euphemism goes, a soldier during that terrible war. At that time, there was talk of reinstating the draft and he candidly said that, of course those in government who were in favor of it wouldn’t be the one’s going into battle — it would be young (often poor) people. No doubt this is the case in Russia, too.
A few years after that class, the film “The Day After” was widely televised and I could scarcely sleep that night. When I finally did, I dreamt of nuclear strikes on our country. How naive I was to think that once the Iron Curtain fell that we as a world were safe for all time.
One Russian citizen reportedly told a journalist they couldn’t conceive how their country ever ended up in its current situation. We would do well to reflect on that here in the United States while we still have time to change our own trajectory
All of this brings to mind the quote from Lorraine Schneider, first appearing in 1966: “War is not healthy for children or other living things.” It is simple, really. We each have only one life and there is only one planet we call home.
Is it too late to hope that we might finally learn to peaceably share it?
