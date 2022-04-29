Some of my fondest childhood memories are those of someone reading to me. I especially recall The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf, Caps for Sale from Esphyr Slobodkina, The Story of Babar: The Little Elephant by Jean de Brunhoff, and Curious George, authored and illustrated by H.A. and Margaret Rey.
So I find it very concerning that so many works of children’s literature are continuing to come under fire from those who claim to see nefariousness of one kind or another therein. Really, folks? Sometimes, in the immortal words of Sigmund Freud, “A cigar is just a cigar.” Specifically, I am referring to a recent complaint about Maurice Sendak’s 1971 Caldecott Medal winner, In the Night Kitchen. Some claimed that the milk bottle included in the plot, if you don’t know this book, is a phallic symbol. (Insert eye roll here.)
Just earlier this week, a Tennessee state legislator, Jerry Sexton, opined that he would like to see books burned that aren’t deemed appropriate for public school libraries. Legislation passed Wednesday stipulates that before books are added to a collection, public school librarians must submit titles to the state for approval. Prohibitions against and criticism of books are, of course, nothing new among autocracy fans. Ferdinand was banned in facist Spain as being propaganda. In Germany, Adolf Hitler ordered that copies of it be burned.
All of this brings to mind the words of poet Heinrich Heine, a German Jew who died in the mid-19th century. His prediction was eerily prescient: “Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people also.”
Another children’s classic, the aforementioned Curious George, has a link to World War II as well. H.A. and Margaret Rey were German Jews living in Paris when Germany invaded France. They fled that city via bicycle with their manuscript in tow and eventually were able to emigrate from Lisbon, Portugal to the U.S. by way of Brazil. Once in North America, they were finally able to publish George. I venture both Leaf and the Reys would be greatly disturbed by these renewed attacks on the printed word.
Another author mentioned above knew times of upheaval as well. Slobodkina and her family were Russian Jews and had to flee the Motherland when she was a young girl following the 1917 Revolution.
It is sad to think some children will not have the same access to the books I did because of a rabid vocal minority. Parents, not politicians, should get to choose what their children read. And a book is like a TV; if you don’t like the content, don’t consume it!
It would be a real shame if our nation’s children didn’t get the same opportunity as previous generations to discover their own literary treasures. And maybe the adults clamoring to ban these materials should actually read the books first.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.