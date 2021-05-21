Where would we be without dogs? They are just the BEST! I often think we humans don’t deserve them — and yet, here we are.
This week, I have been thinking about all the dogs I’ve ever loved. This is largely due to the awfulness of a pup being hit by a car earlier this week outside our offices.
She had gotten away from her person and downtown traffic moves fast. It wasn’t anyone’s fault; it was just an accident. I felt of course for the lovely animal, but also for her owner and the person who hit the dog.
I don’t know the outcome, but I am choosing to think she is going to be just fine. What was heartwarming was seeing onlookers come help the dog and the dog’s human. There may be hope for us yet.
One day last week I took my beloved pup Britt to play at doggie daycare when all of a sudden she started barking at a lobby monitor showing pictures of different doggy guests. The image of the beautiful blue heeler gave me chills! It was a doppelganger of my beloved Tessa, who used to go to that very daycare until the pandemic started. And here’s the kicker: My current pup and Tessa never met! I am just taking it as a sign from the Universe that Tess is looking down on us from heaven... She is certainly there.
My other dogs include my first love, Toby. She was a Boxer and came from our school librarian.
Family lore goes that when my brother, who is nearly 10 years older than me and the only male in a sibling group of six, found out that my parents were expecting me, he responded, “Couldn’t we have just gotten a dog?” So, bless my parents, they had a new baby AND got a puppy.
There was also Ruff, a Welsh terrier, who was my children’s first dog. He was a good boy and was joined by Pup Pup, a half-sibling 18 months younger who was referred to by one of my nieces as “the sweetest” because Pup Pup was pure love.
Currently, there are towhees that have adopted our deck water bowl. We can observe one regularly attacking its reflection in the side of the metal container. That reminded me of our beautiful Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Case, who discovered a bird’s nest underneath the boards of the deck. She’d sit and sniff at the nest she couldn’t reach and wag her tail with joy.
I had other dogs growing up, including Rum and Josh, and there are the dogs who visit our canine-friendly office. I always enjoy meeting pups and their people and celebrate that we have dogs in our lives, even though their years on this Earth are all too brief. I take comfort from my friend, a retired school psychologist, who says their lives are shorter than ours so that we have that many more opportunities to practice true love.
Yep, I’ll go with that!
