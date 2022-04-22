I stayed up late a few nights this week and got up early a couple of days to finish reading a very compelling and controversial novel, American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. That is my favorite reading — finding a book so enthralling that I wake ready to pick it up and go to sleep with childlike excitement over still having some left to consume. In this particular book, the travails of the main character were overcome through courage, determination, sheer grit and some luck as well. But there was something else, too, that got them through: the assistance from others along the way. And it got me thinking about the people who have helped me throughout my life.
Like the lovely woman I babysat for in college who helped me move out of an apartment during an untenable situation. She went further and put me in touch with a lawyer who advised me of my rights.
Then there was a boss I had a few years later whom I confided in about a huge boulder on my life path and he encouraged me.
I also have a wonderful neighbor of 31 years and counting who heard something in my voice one day when I was a young parent and called to see if one of her daughters, who watched my kids from time to time, was available. The next thing I knew, there she was, knocking on my door with children’s books and cookie-making supplies in hand. It was then I realized I had people around me who cared, and I only needed to reach out to them and ask for help. That gesture touched me so much that it brings tears to my eyes even today.
Ah, gratitude. While in real time I may not have ever thought to thank Baerbel, Kon, Jed or Linda, I realize that sometimes when we are in crisis, we cannot always appreciate what others are doing for us. That there is love and caring even if we don’t perceive it at the time.
This reminds me of the lesson my dear friend Shelley taught me about mitzvahs. If I learned it correctly, it is that we do for others without expectation of reward or recognition. I look at the gifts I’m still receiving to this day not as quid pro quos. They are opportunities to learn from the givers that we are worthy of receiving. Those who give so willingly are also wonderful teachers, showing us that we can always help others.
John Bunyan was a 17th-century English author of books such as The Pilgrim’s Progress. He famously wrote that “you have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.” That attitude has spurred me to pay it forward and help others, as I have been given gifts to share.
To paraphrase The Beatles: We all get by with a little help from others. And every day is a good day to ask ourselves: Who can I help?
