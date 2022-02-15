Is anyone watching the Winter Olympics?
If you are, have you noticed the heavy hand of the Chinese government? For instance, a Dutch reporter was forcibly removed from a venue while on camera and with no explanation. He appeared later, at a different location, but we still don't know what happened.
Earlier in the Games, a Belgian skeleton racer was sent to an isolation facility after a positive COVID test upon her arrival in the country. She'd been told she was going to the Olympic Village to quarantine.
And don’t get me started on the Russians. We all know they cheat by giving their athletes performance-enhancing drugs. Widespread doping scandals led the International Olympic Committee to decide Russian athletes can compete, just not under their country’s flag. During the medal ceremonies, there’s no national anthem if they win gold. Keep in mind, they still compete, they still win; they still boast about their prowess at home.
And with Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s positive test for a banned substance — in DECEMBER, by the way — the committee decided to let her compete. Compare that to the response from the United States Anti-Doping Agency last summer, when Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for THC and couldn’t compete in the Summer Games. Marijuana hasn't been proven to be a performance-enhancing drug, although it is still banned in the Olympics. Richardson had recently found out from a reporter that her mom passed away, and smoked marijuana (in a state where it’s legal) to cope. She wasn’t doped to improve her performance as Valieva allegedly was. Yet, Valieva still gets to compete — though she might not medal, pending a more in-depth investigation.
The Olympic movement is supposed to be about social responsibility and respect for “universal fundamental ethical principles.” Fair play should be part of that consideration. After all, the Olympic Games' main philosophy is to promote human dignity and respect through sports.
We can’t reach those ideals without accountability. Respect for the rules must be universal. The IOC needs to deeply consider holding the Olympics in China again after the government's rough and disrespectful treatment of athletes, visitors and its own citizens. And Russia? The IOC must prove it's about fair play by issuing a multi-year ban for its continuing doping scandals, not just slaps on the wrists that are easily ignored. If the Olympics are about fair and honest competition and mutual respect, this year’s Games falls far short of those lofty ideals.
