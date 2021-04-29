Why do we make life so difficult? I hoped to highlight in this spot that the Harrison High School’s football team is hosting a playoff game against Centaurus at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. I thought about sharing how the Panthers earned the No. 2 seed and have a realistic chance this year at a state football title.
But that changed when, on Tuesday, while sharing how Harrison won’t limit postseason attendance, I broke a strict social media rule: I engaged with a troll.
After sharing Harrison’s Facebook post about attendance on Twitter, I reiterated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines regarding those who have been fully vaccinated and those who have not.
Someone commented: “They’re not doing a good job of convincing people to get vaccinated.”
Do they — meaning the CDC — need to convince anyone to take the vaccine at this point? We’re 13 months into a pandemic originally slated to last two weeks.
Also, more than 3.1 million people have died worldwide since early last year and that number increases each day. And while not everybody who gets COVID will die, the disease’s impacts are still far-reaching and many of the virus’ traits are still being discovered.
Take, for instance, the impact the disease has had on these young and supremely fit specimens — in the NBA, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, who is 23 years old, said he uses an inhaler prior to games since catching COVID in January.
Tommy Sweeney, who is 25 years old and plays in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, developed myocarditis as a result of his battle with COVID. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart and can lead to numerous issues including death.
Look, there’s just too much data out there for otherwise healthy people to keep creating excuses. If someone needs to convince you to take the vaccine, just admit you’re not going to get it. But realize it’s not just about you.
Until March, the kids at Harrison hadn’t played a meaningful football game since November 2019. Now they have an opportunity to make history — thanks to their work ethic and their willingness to follow the rules.
To all the naysayers: Don’t spoil their fun (or ours) because you believe you’re smarter than the scientists.