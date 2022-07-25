Ten years ago in Paris, in my other life as a letterpress print shop owner, I bought a stunning vintage Adana tabletop machine. It’s hand-run, small and reliable and pretty, with perfect ruby red rubber rollers for inking. Those rollers — two Thursdays ago, inside our house — melted into a pretty ruby red puddle around the base of the press.
It was the day after our HVAC system decided 20 years was long enough to live, and unceremoniously left us to deal with the full force of Colorado summer.
I grew up Queensland-hot, enduring 20+ years of steamy subtropical summers with no air-conditioning and one pedestal fan for the whole family of seven (Dad was sure two would make us soft).
Right before I moved to America I lived in a tiny wooden post-war house with an iron roof, no a/c and no insulation. On summer mornings I’d put my clothes in the freezer, have an ice-cold shower, and be sweating again before I got back to the kitchen.
The first time I came back to visit my parents, I brought a Texas boyfriend who seemed like he should know heat. But every night he waited until the house was asleep, then plundered other bedrooms for pedestal fans (we had three by then) and pointed them all full-blast at the guest room bed. He was baffled that I thought that was extremely weird overkill.
In any case, history says I should be heat-resistant. I’m not.
The “just like home” novelty wore off the first afternoon. On sweltering night 1, I was woken up three times by kids who just needed me to know how hot they were, despite the fact I’d bought fans from Lowe’s and stripped the beds down to the sheets. On Day 2, our HVAC company came and measured for a whole new system, which they let us know couldn’t come until … Day 6, because of the weekend, and parts, and crews.
Day 6, the installation crew came out, banged around a lot, then told us no way would the system they’d ordered fit in the HVAC space without removing parts of walls, among other things. It would be "a few more days." In a lucky coincidence, I had to be in Chicago for a conference Days 7-10. I’d never been before, but it turns out Chicago is sweltering too. We all sweated together, very professionally, and my wrong-kind-of-hot summer continued.
It’s Day 12 now. I’m writing this with a fan blasting my way while the new installation crew makes a promising racket below — so far no one’s talked to me about removing walls.
Right now, my optimism tops out at maybe having real air conditioning by Day 13. Or in any case, before I join the Adana rollers, pretty but useless, on the floor.
