Answering the phone and the front door — not to mention going through the incoming mail at the offices of Colorado Publishing House — is always interesting.
Some examples: One caller wanted to know what time a movie was showing at a theater because they didn’t have internet access. Someone at the door stated they have heard we offer bus passes (we don’t). Or, get this: We’ve had phone calls and visitors asking if we bought ID “bracelets” issued to inmates by the Criminal Justice Center (uh, nope!).
I always strive to answer respectfully, honestly, helpfully and kindly.
But then someone mailed a bunch of anti-Semitic trash couched as questions about COVID vaccines and they didn’t have the courage to list their return address, let alone their name. Instead, they drew a cross where the return address would go. That is beyond the pale.
I don’t claim to be Christian, though I was raised in the Methodist Church (my maternal great-grandfather was a Methodist minister). I have respect for those who practice their faith according to the teachings of Christ. But sadly in the past several years I am left shaking my head at the behaviors of some who claim to be Christian. It always brings to mind this Gandhi quote: “I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.” However, I — unlike Gandhi — do not feel that way about all Christians.
I was raised by a mother of very strong faith. It sustained her through a challenging life and I am glad it was a comfort to her. She taught her children to be respectful of all people, that Christianity was not the only religion in the world and that other beliefs deserved respect as well. Above all, she practiced (and through her example taught us) kindness, and for that I will be eternally grateful.
In 2016, I watched the excellent film Denial, starring Rachel Weisz, based on the 2005 book by Deborah Lipstadt, a professor at Emory University. Titled History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier, it is an account of her being sued by a British man, David Irving, who writes on Nazi Germany. I won’t spoil the plot for you as it is a very good watch... but suffice to say, it will compel you to try to suss out why anyone would attempt to put forth alternative “facts” about such a horrific chapter of our history. The reason someone would want to deny the Nazis murdered millions of Jews and others in the 1930s and '40s comes down to... wait for it... money. And Irving claimed Lipstadt adversely impacted his ability to sell his lies. Astonishing and yet sadly and completely believable.
The garbage we received in the mail says we should look into who has funded COVID vaccines and, of course, mentions Bill Gates and the tired old trope about a group of Jewish elites controlling all the money...
During times like these, I especially miss my mother’s wise counsel — I would love to get her take on this. But in my head and heart I channel her words: “Consider the source.”
In this instance, I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Gandhi.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.