“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” — Maya Angelou
Is there anything on Earth more powerful than a mother? Perhaps, but you can’t convince me it’s any more awe-inspiring.
My mother was an officer and a pediatric nurse in the United States Air Force. She served 21 years while simultaneously raising me. After she retired, she found a second career as a flight attendant, a job that often meant early mornings and late nights, but she showed up and did it like anything else in her life — to the absolute best of her ability.
Speaking of the best, she’s also a stellar cook... like watch-your-ass-Bobby-Flay good.
Her favorite place in the world is Homer, Alaska. Her second favorite: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The zoo recently lost a young giraffe named Penny. The giraffe shared the same name as my mom. It devastated her — because she’s a mom.
My wife is a mom too (and I had a little something to do with that. High five!). She’s also an elementary school teacher, so for a large chunk of the day, she’s mom to two-dozen other kids. I... can’t... even...
She, like every teacher (and working mom) I know, works too hard and for too little money. But she still manages to get our son to soccer practice, she makes sure we’re fed (also a great cook), she grades papers late into the night, she gets up and does it again the next day, and the next year, and...
The last 12 months or so have been more than difficult for many working women, and especially working moms who, in many cases took on the additional burden of schooling their children while still balancing a career. Many women left the workforce in 2020; many may never return. Times have always been tough for moms, but times are really tough now. And yet so many remain resilient.
So, as I said, there may be something more powerful than a mom, but I don’t know what it is.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. And a very special Happy Mother’s Day to my wife, and my mom.
