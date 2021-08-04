Can y’all believe people think Simone Biles quit on her teammates?
I ventured to an interesting section on Facebook days ago and learned people feel the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) took the coward’s way out for excusing herself from a handful of Olympic gymnastics events.
Even after Biles explained why she chose not to compete, folks continued to disregard her words.
Biles said she had the “twisties,” which is where an athlete loses sense of direction while airborne. She didn’t feel safe competing in her upcoming events.
Biles also mentioned how the burden from the Larry Nassar case — you know, the former USA Gymnastics team physician and serial sexual abuser who’s in prison for 360 years — lingers.
Still, folks continued the back-in-my day narrative and suck-it-up attitude.
Gymnastics isn’t the sport for that ignorance. One wrong tumble as a gymnast, and there’s a chance an athlete doesn’t walk away. Sports Illustrated recently wrote about a paralyzed gymnast who dealt with the twisties.
In the piece, SI said former gymnast Jacoby Miles attempted a double backflip on the uneven bars. Instead of sticking the landing, she fell on her neck, dislocated her C4 vertebrae, and became a quadriplegic.
Through the years, other outlets have detailed former gymnasts who became paralyzed from training accidents, such as Adriana Duffy-Hörling and Sang Lan.
Hell, three gymnasts died: Elena Mukhina, who died from complications of quadriplegia, Julissa Gomez, and Melanie Coleman.
Still, many folks listed Herculean performances from current or former athletes as a barometer Biles needed to meet.
But who does Biles need to impress? Between all her competitions, she’s earned 37 medals: 27 gold, and five silver and bronze medals.
Her resume is nearly flawless, yet some people still believe she’s weak or that she choked? Most of her critics don’t have employee of the month honors, never mind any Olympic accolades.
Hop on the uneven bars if you want to prove a point. Get on the balance beam and impress the audience with your moves.
Biles has had to become the face of USA Gymnastics after being sexually abused by Nassar and continues excel beyond belief.
We’ve watched athletes wreck their bodies and minds all for our entertainment (i.e., any pro wrestler/NFL player).
Biles chose her mental health and physical safety over the Olympics, and people view that as fragile.
The pressure this 24-year-old has faced would destroy nearly anyone. Yet, Biles continues to shine like a diamond.
