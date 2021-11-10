Aaron Rodgers is as masterful a liar as he is an NFL quarterback.
The Green Bay Packer tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and missed an important matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 7.
Rodgers’ positive test isn’t an issue. But the fact he lied about his vaccination status is.
In August, during the preseason, a reporter asked Rodgers if he was vaccinated, to which Rodgers responded, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”
After the world learned Rodgers was not inoculated, he did an interview on former NFL punter Pat McAfee’s “Pat McAfee Show” and further sullied his name.
During the interview, Rodgers revealed that, per guidance from “now good friend” Joe Rogan, he used Ivermectin instead of getting a vaccine. Also, rather than take responsibility for his actions, Rodgers daubed his blame game bingo card.
Rodgers used words like "cancel culture," "woke mob," "witch hunt," "critical thinker" and even quoted Martin Luther King Jr. saying, “You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.”
Good grief, man. You’re fighting COVID-19, not a racist justice system. Rodgers did everything except apologize for misleading people and ignoring league protocols.
Rodgers doesn’t have to take a vaccine. The NFL has no mandate requiring players to do so. So why lie when there’s no punishment for declining the jab?
Players like Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley are unvaccinated and all three are still employed.
Rodgers is so arrogant about his athletic accomplishments that he believed it absolved him of responsibility outside the lines.
Look, we’re nearly two years into this pandemic. It’s evident that if you have not received the vaccine, you’re not interested. Which, meh, that’s fine.
Again, it’s an individual’s choice and scientists have ways to protect folks who choose not to get the vaccine. But, please, stop pretending to be enlightened.
Calling everyone else sheep is ridiculous and “doing my own research” while spreading misinformation is dangerous.
For Rodgers’ sake, his ignorance only cost him a game or two and doesn't appear to have resulted in any long-term damage to his health. His reputation, however, is another issue.
