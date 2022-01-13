I think Ron Burgundy said it best: “That escalated quickly.”
Head over to El Paso County Public Health’s website and the trajectory of the coronavirus here — driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant — is starting to look like an alpinist’s dream. The incidence rate in the county this morning was about 1,640 (known!) positive cases per 100,000 people in the last week. About one in three (administered!) tests came back positive during that same time frame. The numbers are likely far higher as home tests are less accurate, people aren’t as good at testing themselves and many positive home tests are likely never reported to Public Health.
There’s lots of news about how this spike is looking to be less virulent than previous strains. I’m hopeful but not holding my breath. And some who avoided getting vaccines will probably declare victory. After all, Omicron is just a step away from the common cold, right?
People are still dying from the coronavirus (1,827 Americans on Jan. 12, according to The New York Times), even if hospitalizations aren’t following the same trajectory. Omicron has spread with lightning speed and I’ve seen numerous articles about how, eventually, we’ll all get it. Perhaps this is the wave that grants us herd immunity — but in the meantime, hospital procedures not involving COVID will be delayed, hospital staff shortages will continue due to attrition, the remaining hospital staff will grow ever more exhausted, supply chain shortages will carry on because suppliers are out sick, classroom shortages will continue because teachers are out sick, small businesses will continue to suffer because they can’t find staff, events will continue to be canceled, death rates will continue to rise, mental health issues will continue to go unaddressed and new mutations will spread, starting the cycle all over again.
Yep, sounds like a win to me...
