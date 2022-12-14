In 1986, the Colorado Springs Gazette-Telegraph (now The Gazette), purchased and closed down the Colorado Springs Sun, making Colorado Springs a monopoly newspaper town.

In 1992, the G-T joined forces with a local car dealer, Colorado for Family Values, Focus on the Family and U.S. Sen. William Armstrong to back a statewide ballot measure — Amendment 2. It was a constitutional amendment that denied LGBTQ citizens the right to protected status, allowing Colorado employers, landlords and other entities to legally and openly discriminate against lesbian and gay people.

National civil rights groups along with hundreds of celebrities, led by Barbra Streisand, launched a boycott of Colorado in general — and especially “Ground Zero” Colorado Springs. The Broadmoor and other local hotels lost more than 50 conventions, and Apple, Intel and MCI soon left the Pikes Peak region, ruining our chances of becoming “Silicon Mountain.”

To make a long story very short, with a fresh master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, I was recruited by UCCS Professor Raphi Sassower and my Colorado College classmate Kat (Walter) Tudor to help make Colorado Springs a two-newspaper town again.

That October I teamed up with co-founder Kathryn Carpenter Eastburn — aided by George Thurlow, Richard Skorman, Annie Oatman Gardner, Amy Divine, Frank Whitworth, Greg Walta, Promise Lee, Jim Stewart, Teri Homick, Cara DeGette, and my dad — to launch the free-circulation alternative newsweekly, the Colorado Springs Independent.

Our mission: to make Colorado Springs a more informed, tolerant, sustainable, authentic, vibrant and welcoming community.

While we received our share of hate mail and boycotts, what I most remember is the love and kindness shown by the people of this community, as well as the great work and devoted courage and persistence of our staffers and freelancers.

Some highlights

• Publishing more than 1,500 editions, week after week after week, for nearly three decades, showcasing local voices, stories and events that The Gazette and other media totally ignored.

• Organizing countless election debates, from school board to U.S. Senate, most often with the support of Citizens Project, the League of Women Voters, KRCC-FM, KILO-FM, FOX21 and/or KOAA-TV.

• Not only having the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Amendment 2 in 1996, but having the hearts and minds of most local leaders and institutions — including the military, the Chamber and even The Gazette — now welcome and respect our LGBTQ+ community.

• Launching Colorado Springs’ first ever successful quality of life tax, a 0.1 percent sales and use tax to support Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS). While we lost on the November 1995 ballot, we came back in April 1997 to pass TOPS by a whisker. With enormous help from Val Veirs, Annie Oatman Gardner, Richard Skorman, Lee Milner, Doug Carter, John Hazlehurst, and hundreds of others, this measure, which The Gazette editorialized against 11 times, has so far raised more than $200 million to protect and expand what makes the Pikes Peak region such a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. TOPS sunsets in 2025. Hopefully voters will extend it.

• The Indy Give! Campaign, which thus far has raised $15+ million, as well as much applause for training small, innovative local nonprofits that do so much for our community.

• Building bridges with local conservative organizations, including hosting five town halls with the Fort Carson generals, and seven major events with Focus on the Family and local evangelical organizations, including public forums about gay marriage, divorce, gambling and foster care.

• Organizing Correcting Corrections with help from Colorado Sen. Pete Lee and former Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams, to highlight the need to reform our criminal justice system.

• Acquiring failing papers and giving them the resources needed to flourish, including the Colorado Springs Business Journal in 2012 and the Pikes Peak Bulletin in 2014. And in 2019 launching the Southeast Express to provide news to the citizens of Colorado Springs’ most underserved community.

After three decades, I am really ready for something new and different. And at 67 — with three amazing now-grown sons — I have the freedom to explore. As my friend Ahriana Platten says, if you want to make God laugh, tell her you have made definite plans.

What I know is that I am so proud of what we accomplished. And I am excited to have donated the Indy (and our other papers) to a local nonprofit, so that the talented and dedicated Amy Gillentine and her team can provide insightful journalism to my beloved community for years to come. An exciting new publication (and website) will launch soon, and I, for one, cannot wait.

John Weiss is currently developing new adventures, and also will be enjoying time with his kids as well as his amazing parents (combined age is 205!).