When John Weiss and I first started bringing the Colorado Springs Independent to life in 1993, the paper didn’t even have a name, just a business plan. We didn’t have an office, so we set up shop in an empty room above Poor Richard’s equipped with a telephone and a couple of chairs. We took the business plan out into the community to raise interest and money and we called everyone we knew, asking for help and ideas. We accumulated a table or two, expanded into a second empty room and brought in a lively and experienced ad sales director, Teri Homick, who still works at the Indy three decades later.

In short order, we hired a staff, bought truckloads of used and cast-off office equipment and settled into our own office space on the top floor of Downtown’s Mining Exchange building back when its floors were nearly empty. In fact, Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street storefronts were likely to be empty and abandoned at that time as well.

All of that changed, not on a whim and a prayer but on the foundation of a great idea executed by a talented and dedicated staff with widespread community support and endless hours of hard work. The Independent, it turned out, the first alternative newsweekly in Colorado Springs and a genuine alternative to the conservative Gazette, was wanted and needed.

Helping bring it to life was one of the great thrills of my life.

The latest generation of Indy readers won’t remember that Colorado Springs at that time was a hotbed of right-wing conservative political activity in the name of Christian family values. Specifically, a group that called itself Colorado for Family Values passed a statewide initiative to add a constitutional amendment, Amendment 2, that would prevent gay employees from receiving equal protection against discrimination from their employers based on their sexual orientation. Eventually struck down by the Supreme Court, the passing of Amendment 2 threatened the livelihood and dignity of anyone who loved someone of the same sex. It was endorsed by The Gazette, then the Springs’ only newspaper. Those who opposed it deserved an equal voice.

That’s just one reason the Independent was a good idea.

It was also a great place to practice journalism. Our growing city needed a publication that held leaders’ feet to the fire, asking hard questions instead of just taking developers’ and business leaders’, religious leaders’ and elected officials’ word for it. Cara DeGette fulfilled that role for many years, teaching the rest of us how to get information people didn’t want us to have. Many have followed in her footsteps, standing up to power, an Independent legacy.

We understood that a vibrant city needed to support a vibrant arts scene as well, and dedicated ourselves to covering visual arts, theater, dance, music, literature and cinema, exposing and highlighting the burgeoning arts community at the foot of Pikes Peak. We knew that people wanted to explore restaurants and the city’s expanding cultural palate. We dedicated ourselves to letting the citizens of Colorado Springs know what treasures they had at hand.

Looking back, as the Indy publishes its final stand-alone edition and becomes part of the Sixty-35 vision, it’s hard to imagine Colorado Springs without the Colorado Springs Independent. Our baby has grown up and gone to college and come back ready to take on a new and changing world in a new era. I remember way back when she was just born and what fun we had taking care of her and watching her grow.

Now you, reader, get to enjoy what she has become. Thank you for your many years of support.

Kathryn Eastburn served alongside John Weiss as co-publisher of the Colorado Springs Independent starting in 1993, and filled many roles during her years at the paper, including Editor, Arts and Entertainment Editor and Staff Writer. She is the author of two books of nonfiction and formerly taught at Colorado College and Denver’s Lighthouse Writers Workshop. She lives in Galveston, Texas.