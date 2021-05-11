[This letter is in response to Digital Director Jessica Kuhn's May 10, 2021 Indy Now column.]
You stated:
I’m not anti-gun. My husband and I own guns. We even have an AR-15-style rifle because we both are veterans and we learned to enjoy shooting in the Army. However, neither of us would have bitched about or fought having to jump through additional hoops to own said guns. We support universal background checks and preventing those with mental health issues or domestic violence records from ever owning a firearm.If you’re a law-abiding citizen, I don’t know why you wouldn’t support gun controls designed to keep us all — including our children — safer.
It’s time for us to make some changes. Yes, they will likely piss off some people. But who cares if they help prevent mass shootings from happening on what seems like a daily basis.
Here’s the challenge. Every time this happens, new laws are proposed, and always with the same premise: this time, the new laws will work.
In Colorado, we already have everything you suggested. https://giffords.org/lawcenter/gun-laws/states/colorado/
We know nothing about this shooting that would give us any understanding of what might have prevented it, yet you (“not anti-gun”) and others are already holding it up as a reason to advance more gun laws. This, I suppose, should not be a surprise, as virtually always when a tragedy like this is used to advance additional gun restrictions, the restrictions proposed would not, had they been in effect earlier, have prevented the tragedy being used to push for them. So from that perspective, there’s no need to know any details, because the details don’t matter. Only the tragedy matters.
Colorado already rammed through all the primary restrictions that the anti-gun crowd calls for, in 2013, against the will of the people as Hickenlooper and other Ds pushed aside the citizens of Colorado to fulfill the demands of the national party and its billionaire funders.
The specific restrictions you called for already exist, and yes, they do piss off some people. In my case, I’m pissed off because I don’t understand how someone who fails a background check because they are not a qualified purchaser, who is literally standing in a known spot with an ID, having just signed form that effectively makes them a felon (though they probably already were), are not arrested. You want to be pissed off? Start by researching how many BGCs fail, and how many of those people are actually arrested and prosecuted.
With regards to this, and most, shootings, ask yourself if they could have been committed by an average person with two .38 revolvers. 12 shots before reloading. Then ask yourself if Colorado or the USA has the political will to ban all handguns including revolvers. I think you know the answer to that question.
There are a lot of ups and downs to “universal background checks”, and given time and interest we could discuss it. There are ups and downs to “preventing those with mental health and domestic violence issues from ever owning a firearm”. We could discuss that, too. However, in Colorado at present, both of those things already exist, as well as red flag laws.
If you’d like to have a discussion in good faith, wait for the details on the shooting, and then propose a law that, had it been in effect earlier, would have prevented the shooting.
Best wishes,
Mark Ewell
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been fact-checked nor edited.