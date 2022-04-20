Hey Bryan:
That was interesting article that you wrote for the CS Indy. Like you, I am also a CU grad, but I also am proudly first a Colorado Spring’s native. What I found most interesting was your explanation as to why you believe, “A-list acts are avoiding the Springs.” Apparently you feel it’s because of our rotting culture. Really?
I seriously doubt Amendment 2, has deterred any musical acts from performing here. Maybe in 1992, but that was 30 years ago. Denver simply has larger venues. Colorado Springs gets skipped over, just like our airport, because there is a much bigger one 65 miles north.
Since 1992, Colorado Spring’s population has added over 150,000 more people. If companies, or the population at large, believed CS was so intolerant, why are more people continuing to move here? Why are companies like Whataburger, In-N-Out, Scheels, Bourbon Brothers and others moving in?
You feel that, “Far-right, racist transphobic candidates are taking over our school boards.” Colorado Springs has always been a Conservative, Republican, and Christian-oriented city. This probably rubs a lot of the woke liberal newcomers to CS the wrong way, but I think I think the Conservative atmosphere also brings in a lot more Christian and traditional family-oriented people to CS. I am sure these visitors have made up for the lost $35 million from cancellations over Amendment 2, (as pointed out by The Business Journal), many times over.
Maybe the Springs missed out on Madonna and Streisand, but an arguably much bigger A-lister, who happens to be gay (Elton John) performed here in March, 2017 at the World Arena. I doubt he would have if he felt CS was transphobic or intolerant? Keep up the good work.
Sincerely,
Doug Roman
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.