Re:Diversecity by Patience Kabwasa in the April 7-13 edition.
Ms. Kabwasa,
Americans do NOT love violence, some people may love violence and I believe this is a very small percentage of the population ,but MOST Americans love peace, tranquility and to love and respect their neighbors. The vast majority of gun owners in this country are law abiding and would never think of using a gun against another human.
We don't ban cars because a few stupid people drive drunk,
Criminals use guns against other human beings, and we should be harsher on those individuals, not harsher on guns.
Thank you,
Respectfully yours,
Joy D;Angelo
