Dear City Council,
I watched every single interview and listened intently to both the questions asked and the answers given. While Ms. Fortune may be a delightful person, she is not the best choice to represent D3 voters for many reasons, the most salient and glaringly obvious of which is she has only lived in D3 for a month. How can the council possibly select her on that single fact alone? You are charged with replacing a council person who not only reflects the values of the voters, but, even more importantly, has lived and served in the community they seek to represent. It's THE basic tenet of our democracy. You may recall a little phrase that launched this nation: "No taxation without representation."?
There are many other reasons involving experience, achievement and qualifications to choose ANY of the other candidates, but I will leave it at that. We deserve an appointment that at least has lived and served in our district for more than a month. I also spent time looking at the LinedIn profiles of every candidate. So many impressive choices from long-time residents and servants in our wonderful community who have been deeply engaged in D3 and understand our issues well.
Please deliberate on this matter more deeply and make a better, more representative choice on January 10th, 2021.
To those D3 friends and neighbors I have included, I encourage/beg you to write your own email objecting to this troubling choice. Don't let the cynicism that your voice will be ignored prevent you from speaking out -- this is one of those moments when we should all stand up. If you didn't have time to watch the interviews which are available online and worth your time. You can watch via this link - fast forward to about 3:04. Or, if you have less time, Pam Zubeck also did a nice job outlining the concerns in her recent article. I also encourage you to copy the press (the first 24 emails included in my cc list above) for transparency and accountability so they know you care, and it's not lost in a government rabbit hole. Take to Nextdoor/Facebook and post. Send personal emails to your neighbors asking them to speak out. Forward to friends who live in D3. This is wrong, and we shouldn't let it go by without strong objection.
Thank you,
Dana Duggan
18 Year D3 Resident
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.
