I wanted to reach out about the "Money Measures" article that was written in the [Oct. 12 issue of the Indy].
I live in Northern Colorado Springs and work at one of the two current dispensaries in Palmer Lake (filling in on an as needed basis) and my husband is the head cannabis grower in this facility, as well.
When he had read the article regarding Palmer Lake's Issues on the upcoming ballot, he felt that it was confusing wording and asked me to read it and tell me what I thought. I believe he is right. With the huge importance of this upcoming election, I felt compelled to address this.
I told him that I knew you guys always wanted to be sure that you were not misleading in any of your articles. That is why I LOVE your publication so much. It is fair and balanced, unlike most other media outlets. I said he should reach out, but he declined. Here I am then to connect those dots with you!
The specific issue in wording is under the bullet point: Issue 2D, the companion measure... and asks whether the town should enact an ordinance permitting two retail marijuana business locations within the town.
The closing section of this mentions: "In other words, the only way voters can avoid a property tax increase is to DEFEAT 2D."
In my thought process (and his), if 2D is DEFEATED, this would mean that retail marijuana would be DENIED in Palmer Lake and the 30 mills increase would be implemented. This is a gigantic hit on these taxpayers AND business owners in town.
If 2D were to PASS, only 15 mills increase would be implemented.
If we are reading this wrong, please let me know. We have been heavily involved in following all of the conversation around this specific vote for MANY reasons. We do not live in Palmer Lake, but with my husband's job there, it is hard to ignore the consequences. We want to be SURE that this town understands what is happening with this vote. We want the town to understand how retail marijuana could help significantly with tax dollars to give them the reprieve they much need and deserve.
Dena Wilson
Colorado Springs
