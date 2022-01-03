While it is easy to fall into the trap of "climate change hysteria" as I like to call it, we must look at the threat of wildfires in December and snowstorms in March from a measured point of view.
Yes, the climate is changing, but the fact is that the United States has done so much to curb this threat. For example, in 2019 electricity generation from coal fell to its lowest ever in the United States, and for the first time in 2020, renewables exceeded coal as an electricity generator. Continuing with the theme of coal, of the 530 coal power plants that existed in 2005, only 191 of them remain in operation. Along with this, the bi-partisan infrastructure bill that President Biden recently signed into law includes $7.5 billion for clean school buses and ferries, along with another $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations. Not to mention the $21 billion to clean up abandoned mine lands, and plugging of unused oil and gas wells.
But we cannot do it alone, with countries like China and India, who who forced a change at the COP26 climate summit to not "phase out", but "phase down" coal, along with China's new 38.4 gigawatts of new coal plants, the United States and her allies must work together to address this crisis, but we must not let ourselves buy into the hysteria that the media and politicians push.
Riley Brown
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.
