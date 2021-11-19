In response to Pam Zubek’s Nov. 18 article regarding the shortfall in predicted attendance at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, she failed to consider the elephant in the room — the possible public sentiment about the recent crop of Olympians, the cringeworthy wokeness that has overtaken the Olympics and sports/culture in general and how these might have an impact on attendance at the museum. The first (and last time) I visited the museum was during the same week the American soccer team took a knee at the Tokyo games, supposedly in protest against racism but in actuality amounting to an irritating publicity stunt in my opinion. It was a total buzzkill for me — a black American, go figure! Here’s an idea for USOPM planners, try booking someone like Tamyra Mensa-Stock for a meet & greet and I for one will be back at the museum in a heartbeat.
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.