Typewriter,Machine,In,Retro,Style,On,Yellow,Background.,Top,View, letter to editor, letter, writing, typing, opinion
Shutterstock

In response to Pam Zubek’s Nov. 18 article regarding the shortfall in predicted attendance at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, she failed to consider the elephant in the room — the possible public sentiment about the recent crop of Olympians, the cringeworthy wokeness  that has overtaken the Olympics and sports/culture in general and how these might have an impact on attendance at the museum. The first (and last time) I visited the museum was during the same week the American soccer team took a knee at the Tokyo games, supposedly in protest against racism but in actuality amounting to an  irritating publicity stunt  in my opinion. It was a total buzzkill for me — a black American, go figure! Here’s an idea for USOPM planners, try booking someone like Tamyra Mensa-Stock for a meet & greet and I for one will be back at the museum in a heartbeat. 

Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs

Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.