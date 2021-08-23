Dear Congressman Lamborn,
As a faith leader who lives in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, I urge you to vote in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
According to the principle of loving our neighbors as ourselves, and of recognizing the image of God in every person, I believe these principles as applied to democracy means we must embrace and protect the right of every citizen to vote and have their voice heard -- a right that in a democratic republic should be considered sacred.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) was a key achievement of the civil rights movement that prohibited racial discrimination in elections. Over the decades, it has received bipartisan support for its continuation. It was reauthorized and extended by Nixon, Ford, Reagan and G.W. Bush.
The US Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Shelby v Holder determined a key mechanism of the bill was outdated and asked Congress to update the legislation. Unfortunately, since that time Congress has not acted to restore the law, and many states have passed laws making it more difficult for people of color to vote.
Colorado Springs is a city founded by abolitionist General William Jackson Palmer- a Quaker and a pacifist who felt it was more important to fight to end slavery than to remain a pacifist. I call on you, as the Congressman who now represents the city Palmer founded, to vote in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
In His Service,
Rev. Dr. Kymm Hockman
Peyton
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been fact-checked nor edited.