I’d like to congratulate recently appointed Councilmember Stephannie Fortune for betraying the will of her District 3 constituents and siding with her conservative minders in the appointment of two theocrats to the Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees. Without her vote, this would not have happened. She is ultimately and solely responsible. Apparently, Ms. Fortune and her council allies think it’s perfectly fine to install thought police and censors on the board of our most trusted institution. For those paying attention, this is just another insidious step imperiling our democracy as we see theocrats controlling the D11 school board, the D20 school board, the D49 school board, and now they have infiltrated the library; the one institution that has stayed true to its mission of being an open and accessible source of information for everyone, regardless of who you are or what you believe. It was a sad day for our beloved community.
William Thomas
Colorado Springs
Editor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.
