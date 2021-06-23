I am appalled at the El Paso Republicans for bringing a known antisemite, Marjorie Taylor Greene, to Colorado Springs. Her hateful statements against Jews and minorities mirror the El Paso Republican Party. As a Jewish resident of Colorado Springs I do not support the Republican Party or Marjorie Greene.This local group of republicans show a lack of awareness of what a divisive politician she is. She should be thrown out of office.
Judith Ellias Ochs
Colorado Springs
